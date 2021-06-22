Last week, we learned about specs and features of the Samsung Galaxy M32 divulged ahead of India launch. More details have been leaked before and just yesterday, the South Korean tech giant officially introduced the new Galaxy M series smartphones as a #BingeMonster. By that we’re assuming the company is targeting those people who spend a lot of time watching their favorite TV series and movies on their phones. With the Samsung Galaxy M32’s 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, we believe the device is really great for binge watching.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 follows the Galaxy M12 that launched with a 6000mAh battery and 90Hz display back in March. This one has a slightly smaller screen at 6.4-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED but also with a 90Hz refresh rate. Brightness mode is high up to 800 nits. There is the same massive 6000mAh battery that can last the whole day.

The camera system of the #BingeMonster is better with a 64MP primary camera (with 8MP ultra-wide with 123 degrees field of view + 2MP macro lens + 2MP depth sensor). The quad camera setup is joined by a 20MP selfie shooter. Enjoy the different camera modes: Hyperlapse, Slow motion, Food Mode, Pro mode, and AR zone

The Galaxy “Monster” legacy is delivered by the Galaxy M32 in India. The monster battery is just one major feature. It comes with a 15W fast charge and 25W charging support. On a single full charge, you can enjoy 25 hours of video playback, 40 hours talk time, and 130 hours music playback.

The display comes equipped with a 90Hz dynamic refresh rate, shorter Motion Picture Response Time, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Audio is enhanced with Dolby Atmos support. There are also privacy and security features like Knox and AltZLife. The device is powered by an Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 chipset and runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is priced at INR 14999 and INR 16999 ($202/$229) for the 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants. Choose between the Black and Light Blue. You can purchase from key retail stores, Amazon.in, and Samsung.com. Introductory prices at INR 13749 and INR 15749 ($185/$212) are being offered if you pay with with your ICICI card.