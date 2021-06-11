The last Samsung Galaxy M phone we featured here was the Galaxy M12 back in March. The mid-range smartphone from the South Korean tech giant boasted a 6000mAh battery and 90Hz display. It was tagged in India as #MonsterReloaded. It followed the Galaxy M02 and the Samsung Galaxy M62 the previous month which is basically the global variant of the Galaxy F62. It was also spotted earlier by different sources. We know it will be out in the market very soon, starting in India.

This time around, we’re learning about the follow-up to the Samsung Galaxy M31. That one launched in India February last year with 64MP camera. A Samsung Galaxy M31s also followed. The Samsung Galaxy M32 also comes with quad rear cameras but only with 48MP as the main shooter compared to last year’s 64MP.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 has the same 6000mAh battery as the Galaxy M12. It also comes equipped with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, 4GB or 6GB of RAM with 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, and a MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

The MediaTek Helio G85 processor comes with Mali-G52 GPU, six Cortex-A55 cores, and six Cortex-A55 cores. The memory can expand up to 1TB with a microSD card slot. It runs on Android 11 OS topped by the latest One UI.

When it comes to imaging, the Samsung Galaxy M32 has a quad-camera system: 48MP F1.8 main + 8MP F2.2 ultra-wide lens + 5MP F2.2 macro + 5MP F2.4 depth sensor. The selfie camera is powerful with 20 megapixels under a waterdrop notch. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.