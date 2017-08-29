Yesterday, we told you about the Galaxy J7+ that will roll out in Thailand soon. There is no official confirmation or announcement yet by Samsung but the promo material was leaked, telling us the mid-range phone will have dual cameras. We don’t consider it a premium flagship phone but more like a premium mid-range since the Galaxy J is widely known as a mid-range series. The Plus in the name makes it bigger than the Galaxy J7 (2017).

We’re assuming this Galaxy J7+ is very much different from the Galaxy J7 Next which rolled out in India last month and the J7 Pro in Malaysia. Well, it could be almost the same model but with a slight change in the specs and features.

As for this Galaxy J7+, we know it will have a dual camera system, 5.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, 1080p resolution, Exynos 7870 chipset, 32 onboard storage, 4GB RAM, microSD card slot, fingerprint scanner, dual SIM support, and a 3000mAh battery.

One Cambodian vlogger managed to get a hold of the Galaxy J7+ and posted a hands-on video on YouTube. We don’t understand what he is saying but the video is enough to confirm the phone will be powered by a 2.39Ghz quad core + 1.69GHz quad core processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot up to 256GB maximum memory, dual SIM support, and a 3000mAh battery. The phone will also run Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out of the box.

Watch the video below:

VIA: Cambo Report