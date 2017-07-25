How many variants of the Galaxy J7 do you need? Apparently, Samsung thinks those in India need one more. After recently releasing the Galaxy J7 Max and the Galaxy J7 Pro, now you have the Galaxy J7 Nxt. The new mid-tier smartphone is now available for purchase, but only in India for now. The highlight of this device is that it has HD Super AMOLED display, boasts of a 13MP main camera, and is already running on Android 7.0 Nougat.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt has a 5.5-inch 720×1280 pixel display with the aforementioned HD Super AMOLED technology. It is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor. It has 2GB RAM and built-in storage of 16GB, expandable to up to 256GB through a microSD card. These specs put it in the entry level, but is somehow “redeemed” by other features so that it’s somewhere in between that and mid-tier.

This includes the camera specs of the device. It has a 13MP main camera with a f/1.9 aperture, autofocus and LED flash. The front-facing one meanwhile has a 5MP shooter with LED flash. The phone can record 1080p videos at 30fps. It has a 3000mAh battery, measures 152.4×78.6×7.6, and weighs 170 grams. Having the Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box also brings the device a little more “credibility”.

The Galaxy J7 Nxt is priced at Rs 11,490 which is relatively cheaper than the Galaxy J7 Max (Rs 17,900) and the Galaxy J7 Pro (Rs 20,900). But given that the specs are much lower, then that is to be expected.

SOURCE: Samsung