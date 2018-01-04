Images of the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) leaked a couple of weeks ago and it’s only a matter of time before we hear an official announcement. The South Korean tech giant is prepping up the new mid-range phone but we’ve already seen renders and a 360-degree video of the Pro variant. We’re interested to know how soon Samsung will offer the J2 phones since the 2017 model rolled out only last October.

According to mobile geek Roland Quandt, the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) SM-J250 is almost official since protective phone covers have already shown up in Samsung.com’s mobile accessories section. Two types are listed: a Jelly Cover (EF-AJ250TBEGRU) and a Dual Layer Cover (EF-PJ250CBEGRU). The Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) has yet to be formally released but these sightings tell us there is indeed a 2018 model.

The jelly cover is soft and lightweight and provides quick access to most Galaxy J2 functions. It is available in relaxing colors such as blue coral, pink, gold, and black. The dual layer cover promises double protection for all possible bumps. The outer shell is combined with a soft inner coating to perfectly cushion the next-gen Galaxy J2 phone. Available in Black, White, Pink, Blue, and Gold.

There is no mention of pricing and availability yet but we’re guessing the covers won’t go over $30.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Jelly Cover

Samsung Galaxy J2 Dual Layer Cover

