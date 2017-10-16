The Samsung Galaxy J2 has a number of variants starting with the Galaxy J2 Ace, J2 Prime, and J2 Pro. The J2 series was launched by the South Korean tech giant last year but we have yet to see its 2017 version. No need to wait that long as the Galaxy J2 (2017) is now ready as SM-J200GMDDINS in India.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) comes equipped with a 4.7-inch Super AMOLED display, 540 x 960 resolution, and Smart Manager for automatic memory management and deletion of saved APK. The phone runs an Exynos processor to allow decent 3D gaming but there’s only 1GB RAM and an 8GB storage. The phone also boasts of an Ultra Data Saving mode so you don’t have to worry about the 2000mAh battery going low. This one can also now automatically detect duplicate images in your photo gallery. The 8GB internal storage is not enough but you can always use a microSD for memory expansion up to a maximum of 128GB.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 2017 Edition comes with the standard connectivity options from WiFi to Bluetooth 4.1 to 4G, GPRS/EDGE, 3G, GLONASS, and 2MP front camera. The front-facing shooter is 2MP while the rear camera has 5MP auto-focus. Choose from either the Metallic Gold or Absolute Black with an Rs 7,390 ($114).

SOURCE: Samsung