The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be revealed in the coming months. We have been anticipating for the Galaxy A8 and A8+ and the pair was already introduced last week. We do not think the South Korean tech giant will reveal another device but new rumors are being heard. Actually, these are leaks featuring the upcoming Galaxy J2 (2018).

Thanks to winfuture.de for sharing this set of images that appear to be official ones. If not official, then maybe as close renders or just prototypes. The phone looks similar to the 2017 model but we’re curious to know how this one will be better.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) is the SM-J250. It’s another budget phone so don’t be surprised with the plastic build. Specs are simple: 5-inch SuperAMOLED display, 960 x 540 pixel resolution, 16:9 display ratio, front home capacitive button, 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core chipset, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 2600mAh battery.

Out of the box, the phone will launch with Android 7.1.1 Nougat. We don’t think it can be upgraded to Android 8.0 but the Android Oreo Go edition can still be considered. When it comes to imaging, there is a 5MP selfie camera and an 8MP rear camera.

The phone will launch in Russia and will be available in numerous key and emerging markets.

VIA: WinFuture