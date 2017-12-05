Every year since 2015, Samsung releases several Galaxy J phones. This is the budget-friendly lineup from the South Korean tech giant that aims to beat a number of Chinese OEMs churning out cheap smartphones left and right. There’s the Galaxy J2, J3, J5, and J7 models having annual versions already. The 2017 Samsung Galaxy J2 was released only recently back in October as a new mid-range and cost-friendly device. Now we’ve got information about the J2 Pro (2018).

This mobile device rendered and shared by OnLeaks is already a 2018 model. As expected, a 360-degree video and CAD-rendered images are available to give us an idea of the next phone. Nothing much has changed in design and aesthetics but there appears to be no more Smart Glow ring unlike the J2 Pro from last year. The front-facing camera comes with a flash that may help illuminate selfies. We’re guessing the phone will have a 5-inch screen and probably an almost bezel-less display.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro (2018) may come in Silver, Gold, and Black as per the images provided. The rounded corners, plastic back panel, and an oval home button remain. The speaker is found at the back just beside the rear camera.

There’s NO dual camera setup and we doubt if this one will have a fingerprint reader this time. On the edges, there’s the micro-USB port at the bottom, power button at the right side, and the volume rocker on the left. We’re guessing this one will only have 2GB RAM, 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, and maybe 32GB onboard storage or less. It will run Android Nougat out of the box topped by the company’s very own custom skin.

VIA: Hub91, OnLeaks