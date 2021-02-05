The next Samsung Galaxy F phone will have a 7000mAh battery. That information alone is enough to make us buy the upcoming smartphone. The large capacity battery is something you don’t always see on mid-range devices. It seems Samsung is really serious with going “Full On” with the Galaxy F series. The phone is said to be released in India in the coming weeks. There is no official announcement yet but here are some exclusive details gathered by a source.





Samsung Galaxy F62 Details

The Samsung Galaxy F62 will boast a large 6.7-inch sAMOLED screen. The camera system will include a 64MP primary sensor. Young tech enthusiast Ishan Agarwal said the device will come with 128GB of onboard storage and 6GB of RAM. The processor could be Exynos 9825 SoC as per a listing on Geekbench.

It will be available in Blue and Green. The camera module will be square. We only know about the 64MP main shooter and nothing on the other three cameras. The selfie camera will be 32 megapixels under a notch. We can probably expect flash on both sides.

Android 11 One UI 3.1

The Samsung Galaxy F62 will be powered by Android 11 One UI 3.1. That’s already the latest from the South Koren tech giant so that’s good news. The 7000mAh battery is a leap from the 6000mAh used on the Samsung Galaxy F41 that was released in October.

With One UI 3.1 on the Samsung Galaxy F62, we can look forward to enhancements to the existing functions, new tricks in the settings, and new features like a new One UI experience, a more refined design, and high performance. Most core functions are optimized while the device is guaranteed enhanced security. The on-device digital wellbeing function allows a more balanced usage.