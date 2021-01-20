More One UI 3.1 updates will roll out for more Galaxy devices. Samsung has been working on several things including One UI upgrades. We’ve been featuring which Galaxy phones are getting One UI but recently, most of them are One UI 3.0. The latest available is One UI 3.1 and we can expect it to be ready in the coming weeks. The newer version is still based on Android and it’s available for the newly announced Galaxy S21. Non-Galaxy S21 phones are getting the same, complete with new features and enhancements.

One UI 3.1 version will be released to all Galaxy Tab S7 variants: regular S7 LTE, Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G, and the Galaxy Tab S7+ LTE. The update offers new features, new tricks in the settings, as well as, enhancements to the existing functions.

The official changelog lists a new One UI experience. The upgrade to One UI 3.1 Android delivers high performance and a more refined design. If you own a Galaxy S21, you will get to have the same experience on your Galaxy Tab S7.

One UI 3.1 Android 11 Features

The update allows regularly used core functions to be optimized. The enhancements let you focus more on what matters everyday whether for work, school, play, or entertainment. One UI 3.1 also brings enhanced security. With the update, you can also have a more balanced usage of the on-device digital wellbeing function.

You will notice the improved design and visual comfort. Response is softer and more natural. The platform optimization offers seamless usability and speedy app execution. Other improvements include constant overall power usage and system performance, more personalized customizations, image categories for dynamic lock screen, interactive preview function, and a better Samsung screen convenience store interface.