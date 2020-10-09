This one was promised last month–the Samsung Galaxy F. The new phone series has been announced finally in India. The new phone is called the Galaxy F41 which is a Full-On smartphone ideal for young consumers. Mainly, this device is for the millenials and the Gen Z mobile users. This is the first under the Galaxy F series which means we can expect more from the South Korean tech giant. Samsung teamed up with Flipkart to design and develop this one so we know it’s something that can cater to the exact needs of the consumers, at least, in India.

Samsung India’s Senior Director Sandeep Singh Arora has shared the Galaxy F41 is for the “young consumers who want to live their lives to the fullest with no compromises”. The full-featured smartphone is ready to provide a ‘Full On’ lifestyle for the young generation.

The timing of this announcement is perfect as FlipKart is having its Big Billion Days sale event soon. The Samsung Galaxy F41 will go on sale then. It will be offered with a Smart Upgrade plan. If you’re interested, just give 70% of the device value as an upfront payment.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 comes equipped with a large 6.4-inch full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity screen, a 6000mAh battery, a 15W USB type C fast charger, Exynos 9611 Octa-core processor, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, rear fingerprint scanner, and 6GB of RAM. When it comes to the camera department, the 64MP camera allows a ‘Single Take’ feature which actually captures multiple photos and videos with a single click. There is also an 8MP Ultra-Wide lens with 123-degree field of view and a 5MP depth lens.

Color options include Fusion Green, Fusion Black, and Fusion Blue. The phone is very slim at only 8.9mm. It only runs on Android 10 with One UI Core. Check out Flipkart and Samsung.com beginning October 16, 2020 if you want to buy the Samsung Galaxy F41. Pricing starts at INR 16999 ($232) for the 6GB+64GB model. The 6GB+128GB variant costs INR 17999 which is around $246.

You can avail of the smartphone at even more affordable prices during the Flipkart Big Billion Days. An INR 1500 discount will be offered so they are down to INR 15499 and INR 16499 ($212 and $226).