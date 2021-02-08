A new Samsung Galaxy F series phones is expected to be revealed anytime soon. Last week, specs of the still unconfirmed Galaxy F62 have been sighted. Included in the list was a 7000mAh battery. Before this, we remember the Galaxy F12 being mentioned with the same large battery. The final name doesn’t matter at this point. We’re just glad a new Galaxy F smartphone will be announced. You see, many people look forward to Galaxy F devices because they are always equipped with more powerful batteries every time.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 from last year launched with a 6000mAh battery and a 64MP camera. Those are powerful enough to last more than a day and capture high-quality photos.

The rumored Samsung Galaxy F62 may be out in India this February. We’re guessing it will be available in via Flipkart as the latest information we have was listed from the e-commerce giant’s website. The Galaxy F smartphone is said to feature a quad camera system. Samsung is staying true to its camera-centric phone promise with this series.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Specs

There is no exact mention of the Samsung Galaxy F62 but there was a “Full On” reference. Samsung used such tagline last year when the Galaxy F41 was introduced.

As for the Samsung Galaxy F62, the phone is said to come with a large 6.7-inch sAMOLED display, 64MP primary camera, 128GB onboard storage, 6GB RAM, and an Exynos 9825 processor. It may already run on Android 11 One UI 3.1 out of the box.