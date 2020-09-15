Good news for mid-range smartphone takers in India – Samsung is gearing to introduce a camera-centric Galaxy F series smartphone in the country that would reportedly appeal to this user segment. The South Korean tech giant recently unveiled gold edition of the mid-ranger Galaxy Grand 2; the classic gold color adds to the list of black, white, and pink colorways that the Grand 2 was launched in last year. Extending the tally, the first phone in the Galaxy F series is expected to make a debut next month in the price range of Rs 15,000 ($200) to Rs 20,000 ($270).

Reportedly, Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy F series online in the country. The offline retail of the smartphone may follow later, no information on definite time yet. India has a large consumer base in the mid-range segment and Samsung already caters to it with the Galaxy M and Galaxy A series devices.

Given that the new Galaxy F series will be camera-centric, the forthcoming phone in the series will distinguish itself in this department from the Galaxy M series that has mediocre camera features. There is no detail on what cameras we are expecting or what specs the phone will drop with, but it should sure make some ripples in the market.

With the Galaxy F series, Samsung will have more options in the mid-range market, which the Chinese OMEs including Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, and OPPO have a good stake in and pose stiff competition to Samsung. For the end-user, this is a win-win, as new series from Samsung means more variety to choose from.