Samsung disappointed the mobile industry a bit when the Galaxy S8 and S8+ didn’t arrive with a dual camera system. There are no dual rear cameras on the Galaxy S8 even if OEMs have started to make such system a standard. Only the main camera has Dual Pixel AF. We’re hoping the Galaxy Note 8 may finally have dual cameras but we’re assuming it won’t be the first one from the South Korean tech giant.

The Galaxy C10 is expected to be introduced as the first ever dual-camera smartphone. The latest information we have about this includes a 360-degree video and image renders.

Images of the Samsung Galaxy C10 Dual Camera were posted on Pricebaba. It showed up earlier, or at least just a case, with Bixby button and dual camera slots. When it comes to specs, the phone is said to sport a 5.5-inch display screen, power button on the right, volume rocker on the left, USB Type C port, fingerprint sensor on the home button, and a dual-LED flash.

This Samsung Galaxy C10 will be a follow-up to the Galaxy C9 Pro which was launched in China last year with a 6GB RAM version as a metal-clad mid-range phone, as well as, in India in the beginning of this year. OnLeaks shared the details with Pricebaba so you know the post is reliable.

We know Samsung will be making an official announcement soon. We’re guessing this summer or at the IFA in Berlin on September.

VIA: PriceBaba