The Samsung Galaxy C9 made waves last year in China. It’s getting a slightly higher-specced variant in the form of the C9 Pro that was recently launched in the country and now in India. The device will start shipping in February but you can now pre-order for one today until the 27th of January with a Rs. 36,900 price tag which is about $543. That’s already a premium price but we’re assuming the smartphone will be worth it.

The Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro will be ready in either Gold or Black. If you buy one, you can take advantage of a one-time screen replacement should you need to. Of course, we’re not wishing that you’ll have to replace your screen because it can be a hassle.

What’s impressive about the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is its 6GB RAM which is high for a smartphone. The C9 Pro is ideal for those who want phones with bigger screens for a more enjoyable viewing or browsing experience.

Other specs of the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro include the following: 6-inch Full HD AMOLED display, 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution, 1.95GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 SoC, 4G LTE, dual-SIM, 16MP front cam, 16MP rear camera with dual-LED flash and f/1.9 aperture, 16GB onboard storage (expandable).

For its price, the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro already gets a fingerprint scanner embedded on the home button. There’s also the fast charging support, a 3.5mm audio jack, Glonass, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC.

