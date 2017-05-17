Another bestselling phone series from Samsung is the Galaxy C. We’ve seen the Galaxy C9, C7, and the C5 as mid-range phones clad in metal. The lineup was launched last year and it is getting a new addition in the form of the Galaxy C10. There is no formal announcement yet but Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) shared some photos of the upcoming smartphone.

The images only show off the case of the purported Galaxy C10 but they give us an idea that there will be a dual camera setup and the Bixby voice assistant. This is the first time we’re learning about the next Galaxy C offering but we already knew that there will be more after the Galaxy S9 Pro was announced in complete with a high 6GB RAM a few months ago.

It’s been over a year since the Galaxy C series entered the mobile game so it’s about time a new model is introduced. The Galaxy C10 name simply follows the Galaxy C9. We’re not sure if there will still be a Galaxy C6 or Galaxy C8 but using the two may confuse the people since there’s the Galaxy S6 and the new Galaxy S8.

Apart from the Bixby and dual camera details, we have no more information about the Galaxy C10 but we’re expecting more rumors and leaks to be shared online before the official launch.

VIA: Ice Universe