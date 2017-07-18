Could this be the Samsung Galaxy C10? New images have popped up online of what is believed to be the Galaxy 10 whose phone case earlier showed up with dual bixby button dual camera slots. The Android upcoming device was initially rendered in a 360-degree video, and images. Another set of renders was also leaked, showing a dual camera design.

We know more images and information will be leaked until the official announcement so for now, we’ll check out these two Galaxy C10 live photos. We’re assuming these are from Weibo so there is a possibility that they are for real. They actually match the last renders from the antenna bands to the dual rear cameras at the back. We can’t say if there is a Bixby button but we’ve been saying this one will also have Samsung’s very own smart assistant.

Here are some of the rumors we’ve gathered about this Samsung Galaxy C10: a 6-inch screen, 1080p resolution, 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB RAM, and a 4000mAh battery. We’re certain this one will be released in the Chinese market at launch. Other regions like India and some parts of Asia and Europe may follow as well as an addition to the popular Galaxy C series.

VIA: mmddj_china