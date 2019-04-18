Samsung officially launched the Galaxy Buds together with the Galaxy S10 phones. The 10th Anniversary flagship offering of the South Korean tech giant deserve an impressive partner and the Galaxy Buds are the perfect pair. Everything has been going great until some users started to complain about the battery percentage display. The issue isn’t really serious but we’re all for accuracy and efficiency. A software update was released last month that fixed the battery percentage info to make the Samsung Galaxy Buds truly wireless earphones.

The Galaxy Buds are offered as a freebie for pre-orders of Galaxy S10. We learned about the Canary Yellow version to match Galaxy S10e.

The official announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Buds truly wireless earphones happened back in February. It made an impression with the Enhanced Ambient Sound and Adaptive Dual Microphone (inner and outer). The pair can last for up to 6 hours of non-stop audio listening via Bluetooth. You can use the pair for five hours straight on voice calls.

Samsung Galaxy Buds can be charged fast. A 15-minute charge is enough to give seven hours of battery. The pair is ideal to use with the new Samsung Galaxy S10. At the moment, you can buy the pair in the US, Singapore, Australia, Canada, and Germany for only $129.99. Choose from these three colors: yellow, black, and white.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds update is ready to roll out. Samsung is bringing touchpad improvements, permanently or temporarily enable option, Bixby remapping (Korea and US only). Bixby Voice can be enjoyed by those living in the United States and Samsung’s native country. Language options are limited but the Galaxy Buds should be greatly improved.

The earbuds software update offers improved usability on Ambient sound. The pair can soon initiate Ambient sound via one long press, improve touchpad control on double tap and triple tab, and other functions like Battery status, Lock touchpad, Ambient sound, and Equalizer selection.