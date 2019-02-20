Once again, the leakers and tipsters have gotten this one right. As expected, Samsung announced a pair of truly wireless earphones, the Galaxy Buds. Marketing it as “Not just good for listening. Great for talking”, the next generation earbuds come with technology that bring “clear and smart sound” and is promised to be a comfortable fit into your ear. And as hinted at with previous renders, it will also benefit from the new Galaxy S10’s device-to-device power sharing.

As expected, the earbuds will be powered by Samsung-owned AKG. It comes with Enhanced Ambient Sound so if you’re running or biking or even just commuting, you will still be aware of your surroundings even as you listen to your music or podcasts or take a call. Because they claim it is also good for talking, it comes with the Adaptive Dual Microphone, one inner mic and another outer one in each of the earbuds. It lets you deliver a clear voice whether you’re in a quiet or noisy area.

The enhanced battery life of the Galaxy Buds gives you 6 hours of Bluetooth 5.0 playback and five hours of calls on a full charge. The compact case has up to 7 hours of charge and can add 1.7 hours to the earbuds on just a 15-minute quick charge. And of course, as we’ve seen in leaks before, you can wirelessly charge the carrying case on the back of the new Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone.

The earbuds are also designed to be “truly wearable” as it is ergonomically designed to fit in one’s ears and also hopefully stay there while you work out or just do your daily activities. Compared to the previous buds, it is 30% smaller than the Gear IconX. It also comes with Bixby support and you won’t have to activate the digital assistant through your phone but just through your voice. You can make and take calls, send text messages, and check the battery levels as well.

The Galaxy Buds come in black, white, and yellow colors and will initially be available in just five countries: the US, Canada, Singapore, Australia, and Germany. It will cost you $129.99 to get this pair which should seamlessly pair with your Galaxy mobile device out of the box. Samsung is hoping these enhancements will make it fare better than the previous iteration.

