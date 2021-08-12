D-Day has arrived for Samsung. The Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 have been officially announced earlier today. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is anticipated as the newest wireless earbuds from the South Korean tech giant. It follows the Galaxy Buds Pro released earlier this year. The new pair is more mid-range but with almost the same premium quality and audio experience offered by the Pro variant. The pair offers a more comfortable fit that you could wear it all day long.

The highly successful Galaxy Buds lineup now includes the Galaxy Buds2. It joins the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro. The wireless pair works best with other Galaxy devices part of the Galaxy ecosystem like the Galaxy phone, smartwatch, and tablet.

The pair comes with dynamic two-way speakers that offer deep bass and crisp and clear high notes. It features Active Noise Cancellation so unwanted noise is blocked out. Three adjustable ambient sound levels are also offered. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 also allows clearer voice on calls with the help of a machine learning-based solution. Distracting background noises are filtered out.

Samsung is introducing the Galaxy Buds 2 in four different colors: White, Graphite, Lavender, and Olive. The earbuds are small and light–smallest and lightest earbuds from the company ever. It boasts an iconic curved shape. You can take advantage of the Galaxy Wearable app’s ‘Earbud fit test for a perfect fit.

The Galaxy Buds 2 is Samsung’s most affordable ANC earbuds. Compared to the Galaxy Buds+, this is 20% lighter and 50% smaller. The pair comes in a white battery case that can be charged via USB-C. Price tag reads $149.99.