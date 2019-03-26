Aside from the Galaxy A70, the Samsung Galaxy A Series will be joined by a few more models. One device is the Galaxy A90 which has been mentioned several times already since January. It surfaced as model SM-A905F with more information surfacing online. More details were leaked and we heard it could feature a sliding-rotating camera system. And just a couple of weeks ago, we learned it could be an ‘Ultimate Gaming Device’. We had no idea what that means but the device could be considered as a gaming phone on the same level as the Xiaomi Poco F1.

More than the mobile gaming experience the phone may offer, we’re interested in the cameras. The sliding-rotating camera system seems like a smart design idea. There’s also the idea of a notchless Infinity display set to launch very soon.

Master Leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) is saying once again the Samsung Galaxy A90 will feature a sliding and rotating camera system. It sounds complicated but it’s simply a combined OPPO N1 and OPPO Find X. Steve H. shared the images of the two phones so we’ll have an idea.

We’re imagining the front and rear camera system will be the same. With a simple flip or nudge, the camera can change its direction.

This new design allows for a notch-less display so that fully bezel-less screen will be possible soon. There are not many details available but we’re anticipating the Galaxy A90 will join the recently launched Galaxy A70, Galaxy A2 Core, Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A60, and the Samsung Galaxy A40.

As for the specs, Steve H.’s sources are saying the Samsung Galaxy A90 (could also be the Galaxy A80) will boast a large 6.73-inch screen. There won’t be any notch definitely with a 3.6mm chin and 1.2mm bezels. The 25W fast charging has been mentioned as well so we’re looking forward to its super fast charging.