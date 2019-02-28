The Galaxy A Series is getting another model in the form of the Galaxy A90. This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about this but details about the SM-A905F surfaced online last month. The phone will reportedly have a pop-up camera. Concept images were made public earlier this month and were once again shown with a pop-up camera design. Today, we’re learning that the Samsung Galaxy A90 may arrive with a mix of sliding and rotating camera system. OnLeaks (Steve H.) said it’s a combination of the OPPO Find X and the OPPO N1.

The idea of the new system is to allow the main camera to be used as both selfie and rear camera. Depending on the position, the camera of the Galaxy A90 can be used as either a rear cam or a selfie shooter.

The details are still scarce but don’t be confused yet. We only have the two images to tell us what’s going on.

We remember Chinese leakster IceUniverse tweeting “A90, perfect”. Those two words don’t say much but the “perfect” is everything. It could mean a perfect screen, perfect camera, or a perfect design.

The images don’t show any notch or camera hole. The camera is hidden so we can expect a bezel-less screen. The pop-up selfie camera idea is a first from Samsung so we’re interesting how this one will be implemented.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 is a mid-range phone. While the pop-up selfie or sliding camera system is a new feature, this could mean a trial before the same is implemented on premium flagships. Let’s wait and see.