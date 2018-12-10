The Samsung Galaxy A8s is finally official. After several rumors and leaks, the South Korean tech giant has unveiled the new mid-range Galaxy phone that boasts of a new technology: a camera hole in the screen. This one is special as it eliminates the need for a notch. You see, the company hasn’t fully adopted the notch design for achieving a bigger screen real estate or a bezel-less display. The solution is a cutout on the screen to give way for the selfie camera.

This isn’t the first of its kind as Honor beat Samsung with the announcement of the Honor View 20. Huawei is definitely fast when it comes to announcing new technologies. We were just saying the Huawei Nova 4 will be THE device to beat but it turned out to be the Honor View 20.

Huawei has earlier introduced three new, innovative mobile technologies that include the Honor View 20’s “o” notch which we can compare now with the Infinity O cutout display of the Samsung Galaxy A8s.

Samsung’s Galaxy A8s comes equipped with a large screen with a 6.4-inch screen 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, in-display camera, Snapdragon 710 processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot for memory expansion (up to 512GB). There is a 3400mAh battery, USB-C support, adaptive fast charging tech, and Samsung UI over Android 8.1 Oreo.

When it comes to imaging, there are three cameras at the back: 24MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 10MP telephoto lens with f/2.4, and a 5MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.2 aperture. The selfie shooter is only one: 24MP with f/2.0 aperture.

Color options are as follows: Green, Gray, and Blue. You can pre-order for the Samsung Galaxy A8s if you live in China beginning December 21. Interestingly and unfortunately, no word on pricing has been provided yet.

Here are some Samsung Galaxy A8s hands-on photos that surfaced online:

VIA: ITHome

SOURCE: Samsung