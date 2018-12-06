The Samsung Galaxy A8s is expected with a hole-screen smartphone. Huawei will directly compete with the Nova 4, also with the same cutout display. We only have a few details about the Samsung phone but its cutout measurement has been detailed. We learned the Infinity-O cutout and camera-hole display hit the FCC recently. As for the Huawei Nova 4, we’re expecting it to be the controversial Huawei Nova 3i we featured earlier. Thanks to Chinese leakster for giving us ideas about the new innovation in a display.

You see, Ice universe (@UniverseIce) already said the OEM will unveil the Huawei Nova 4 on December 17. That is a week after the Samsung Galaxy A8s’ December 10 arrival. Another leak seems to confirm the phone with hands-on images.

This one may remind you of the Honor 8X but the front display shows a different display. Instead of a notch, there is the cutout screen-slash-hole for the camera.

The hole in the screen is similar to the Samsung Galaxy A8s. We don’t think the images are fake.

The screen is almost bezel-less now except for the chin. It’s not narrow but still obvious. Huawei Nova 4 is a mid-range device but we know the company is not scrimping on the specs and features.

VIA: Weibo