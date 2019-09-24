The Galaxy A70 was launched back in March. It was tagged as the biggest from the series yet. We haven’t got our hands on one but we learned it is getting a follow up in the form of an ‘S’ variant. The Samsung Galaxy A70S was rumored as early as May. It was memorable because we said it could come with a 64MP sensor. The possibility started since the South Korean tech giant already has the 64Mp ISOCELL Image Sensor.

All Samsung needs to do is to implement the new camera module. The new Galaxy A70s is expected to have the 64MP rear camera when it’s announced in India. It won’t be long before the new Galaxy A is out because we’re looking at an end of September release.

The Galaxy A series is a popular mid-range series in several markets but mainly in India. Two variants may be available although we’re not sure how they will differ from each other. The phone will probably start at Rs. 30,000 (around $424).

Nothing is final and official yet but the phone is believed to have been sighted on the Samsung website listed as SM-A707F/DSM. We’re guessing the new Galaxy A will be added to the five million Galaxy A units sold by Samsung in over two months. The number has allowed the company to achieve $1 billion in revenue.

This isn’t an exaggeration but Samsung India knows the business. The goal of a $4 billion company may a milestone that can be achieved. The Galaxy A70s phone is just one. Other Galaxy A phones include the Samsung Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30. Samsung will still also sell the Galaxy M30s and Galaxy M10s on Amazon.in exclusively.

As for the specs, TENAA listed the Galaxy A70s with a 6.7-inch screen, 4400 mAh battery, dimensions of 164.2 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm, 64MP ISOCELL BRIGHT GM1 sensor, 64MP ISOCELL BRIGHT GM1 sensor, and Snapdragon 675 CPU. Price