The Samsung Galaxy A series has replaced the Galaxy J line. That is the reason why you no longer see any new Galaxy J phones—just Galaxy M or Galaxy A models. The Galaxy A line has survived through the years and we know the South Korean tech giant has all the intention to keep it. The last Galaxy A device we mentioned here was the Samsung Galaxy A70s said to come with a 64MP camera. The model did arrive in India.

There is no mention if the phone will ever be ready in the United States. As for the next Galaxy A phone, we are looking at the Galaxy A51 which is an obvious follow-up to the Galaxy A50 from earlier this year. The mid-range phone arrived with the Galaxy A30.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 hit DxOMark with decent Photo and Video Scores and survived a Durability Test. As for the Samsung Galaxy A51, there is no official announcement yet but the image renders by OnLeaks and PriceBaba give us an idea.

The upcoming mid-ranger may be released early in 2020. It may be more similar to the Galaxy A50s in design. The phone appears to have a flat display with a punch-hole where the 32MP selfie camera is situated. It may remind you of the Galaxy Note 10 series.

Specs and features include a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, 158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9mm dimensions, four rear cameras arranged in L-shape with LED flash, curved edge back panel, and probably an on-screen scanner. There is still a loudspeaker grill, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port on the bottom edge. We can also expect a 4000mAh battery, One UI 2.0, and Android 10. The rear camera system may include a 48MP primary cam, 12MP wide-angle, 12MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom, and a 5MP depth sensor.