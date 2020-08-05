Just when we thought this week will be all about the Galaxy Note 20 series, Samsung releases a 5G device in the United States. The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G is now available as a mid-range 5G phone offering. More entries are being added to our shortlist so more people can be happy. Well, 5G technology isn’t perfect and widely available yet in the country but networks have been working harder to deliver the service to more consumers. This Galaxy A51 5G follows the Galaxy A71 that was launched a couple of months ago.

The mid-tier Galaxy A51 was the top-selling phone in Q1 of 2020. The non-5G version was released in two new colors with Premium Care earlier. The 5G version is here as a souped-down version of the Galaxy A71 5G.

Specs are not flagship but if you want a more affordable 5G phone with decent performance, then this one is for you. To review, the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G comes equipped with an octa-core CPU (2.3GHz and 1.7GHz). There is a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution, 4GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, and a 4000mAh battery.

When it comes to imaging, there is a quad-camera system on the rear headlined by a 48MP sensor plus a 12MP ultra-wide angle, 5MP macro, and 5MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is 32 megapixels.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 5G will be released in the United States starting August 7. T-Mobile will sell it with a $499.99 price tag. Metro will sell it soon and Verizon will also offer the mid-range 5G device beginning August 13. Possible color options are as follows: Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush Blue.