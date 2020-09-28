Quad camera phones are a norm of late. Now that the playing field is definitely going to go a step up, Samsung doesn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to be one of the early adopters. In context, the latest news coming out of Korea suggests the company is now going to release its first-ever five rear camera setup smartphone in Galaxy A72, which could release in the first half of 2021.

A successor to the Galaxy 71 released earlier this year, Galaxy A72 is expected to be a mid-range phone. This means, Samsung will not be introducing the penta-camera setup in a flagship device, instead will debut it in a mid-tier handset, which could disrupt the segment is more ways than one.

The report was first published in South Korean publication The Elec, which reveals that the Galaxy A72 on launch would feature a 64MP primary shooter. On the rear of the phone, this will be accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 5MP macro lens, and the fifth camera will be a 5MP depth sensor. The report also suggests that the phone will feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Samsung is surely going to be an early adopter, but it wouldn’t have the bragging rights of being the first company to release a phone with five rear cameras. Phones from Nokia, Huawei, and Xiaomi are already selling with penta-cameras on the back. According to the report, the Galaxy A72 will be launched along with Galaxy A52, another mid-ranger but with quad rear cameras.