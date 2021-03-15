More mid-range Android devices are expected to be introduced in the coming weeks and months. Loyal Samsung fans are anticipating for the Galaxy A52. Also lined up are the LG Stylo 7, Realme 8 Pro, Asus Zenfone 8 Flip, Samsung Galaxy A72 4G, Samsung Galaxy A82, and the TCL 20 Pro 5G. Most of the phones listed above have not been announced yet to the public but we already heard about the TCL 20 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 5 series, and the Motorola Moto G.

We’re not sure about the ZTE Z6650S. We just know ZTE was showing off an unnamed phone with a new under display camera and in-display 3D face scanner. Samsung will go first with the Galaxy A72 and the Galaxy A52. We know because several images and information have been shared already.

A March 17 announcement is expected to reveal the Galaxy A52 5G and with its 4G variant. More images are surfacing and the phone was actually added to Samsung’s monthly security updates roster.

Rumor has it Samsung Galaxy A52 is already available in some markets like Kenya with a €270 pricing. It will be ready in 5G and 4G. The 4G version will run on Snapdragon 720G processor and have the same features: a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, 120 Hz refresh rate, 4500mAh battery, 25W fast charging, and a rear quad camera. The quad cameras include the following: 4MP main + 8 MP ultrawide + 5 MP macro cameras + 2MP depth sensor). Color options include Black, White, and Purple while the RAM/STORAGE options are only 6GB or 8GB and 128GB or 264GB.

The phones mentioned above are ready for Google Play Services for AR. 23 new Android devices offer support for their AR services but the list appears to have been pulled already.