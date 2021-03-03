Samsung is slated to heat up things in the mid-range smartphone market with the worthy successor to Galaxy A51 in Galaxy A52. Alongside, the Koreans are also subjectively prepping up the launch of its rugged Galaxy XCover 5. It is in light that the Galaxy A52 will come in 5G and LTE variants, however, there is no information yet, whether the Galaxy XCover 5 will have a 5G variant or not. That said, both these forthcoming devices – Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy XCover 5 – have been added to the list of devices Samsung would be providing monthly updates.

Samsung’s staple A series already receives security and feature updates every quarter. This was different with the Galaxy A50, which was on the list of devices receiving monthly updates. Befittingly then, the Galaxy A52 5G has been included in the list of preferential devices wherein it will receive bug fixes, security patches, and quirky features every month.

Joining Galaxy A52 5G on the list is the upcoming Galaxy XCover 5. The rugged smartphone will receive updates every month as well. The information regarding the two phones, making to this preferential roster of Samsung devices, was first revealed by GalaxyClub.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is slated to be an affordable mid-ranger with a 6.5-inch SuperAMOLED screen and quad-camera module. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 paired to 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB internal storage. It will feature a 4500mAh battery, 3.5mm headphone jack, and IP67 rating.

Galaxy A52 5G is going to receive monthly updates, but there is no information on whether the 4G variant will also be included in this elite group. Galaxy XCover 5 is almost on the horizon. The phone is eligible for Samsung’s monthly updates and is likely to feature a 5.3-inch HD+ display, a 3,000mAh battery, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal storage. The processor is not detailed but the rugged phone with two cameras will support 15W fast charging.