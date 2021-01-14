Before we get busy with the new Galaxy S21 phones, here’s another mid-ranger from Samsung that already offers 5G connectivity. Images of the phone showed up with an exciting quad-camera setup a few days ago. More renders were previously leaked as early as November last year. The great reveal has happened, at least, in Germany, with information that the Android smartphone will be available by mid-February. If you’re not interested in spending too much on a premium flagship phone, you may consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.

When can’t say yet if and when the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will be available in the United States. Samsung is rolling out the phone in four colors with four cameras and 5G connectivity. It’s inexpensive but will be part of our shortlist of 5G smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will be the first from the Galaxy A line for this year. It launched ahead of the Galaxy S21 but it can very well be a wise alternative if you have no intention to spend much. It offers decent specs and features starting with the 6.5-inch Infinity-V display that allows the consumer to enjoy high-resolution streaming, online gaming, and video chats.

With the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, you can enjoy a longer battery life as made possible by the 5000 mAh battery. When it comes to the imaging department, the quad rear camera setup works fine in most situations. The 48MP wide-angle lens is joined by the 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth camera, and a 5MP macro lens. The selfie shooter is 13MP placed under a notch.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Details

The camera module doesn’t really protrude so you can notice the sleek and slim design of the Galaxy A32 5G. Choose from any of these color options: Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, Awesome White, and Awesome Black. The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will be available in retail stores and the Samsung online shop in Germany beginning February 12 for 279 EUR or 299 EUR ($339, $363) for the 64GB and 128GB model.