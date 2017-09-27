Samsung’s Galaxy A series is here to stay so expect more smartphones to be unveiled in the coming months and years. We’ve seen the Galaxy A5 (2017) already and now we’ve got early notification about the 2018 model, thanks to a benchmark test listing that shows us the first possible specs of the next-gen A5 from the South Korean tech giant.

The Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) is believed to be the SM-A530F. We’re learning this mobile device will be more like the Galaxy S8 and might also come with an Infinity Display and a new processor. We can expect this to be introduced in January 2018, hopefully, at the CES 2018 to greet the new year.

The Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) specs as listed on Geekbench include a 10nm version of the 1.59GHz Exynos 7885 processor, 4GB RAM, and Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. If it’s the 2018 model, there is a possibility it will already arrive with 6GB RAM as another variant. As with other Galaxy phones, a Snapdragon version can also be expected.

The Single-Core Score of the Samsung SM-A530F is 1541 while Multi-Core Score is 4351. We’ve seen similar results for another SM-A530F but that one runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Obviously, they are different versions powered by two different processors.

