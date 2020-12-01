Aside from the premium flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 series, the South Korean tech giant is also working on foldable phones and other mid-range devices. The Galaxy A32 has been mentioned last week and we learned it would come with 5G connectivity. The latest we have is from Steve Hemmerstoffer who went back to the future to see what’s there. We’ve already seen initial image renders of the Galaxy A32 5G but OnLeaks is showing us a new set based on what he knew and probably what he saw.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 may come with a plastic build. It makes sense since it is only a mid-range smartphone. It may look premium though with its design.

The Galaxy A32 5G is said to measure 164.2 x 76.1 x 9.1mm. We know there will be a fingerprint sensor embedded on the power button. At the bottom, there is the USB-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The rear panel is now flat and not curved unlike previous models. When it comes to the camera department, the main shooters are not placed in a think camera module. There is no protruding camera module bump. What is available is a vertical row of camera lenses that each come with a bump. We’re assuming there is a flash and another sensor around the lenses.

The rear design is different from other previous Galaxy phones. The front may look familiar though with the Infinity-V display but is now flat with a large chin and thick bezels. Obviously, a bezel-less screen is out of the equation.