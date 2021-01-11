While the world awaits Samsung Galaxy S21 series scheduled to release in three odd days from now, reports coming in suggest a beautiful mid-range 5G phone from the Korean tech company could be on the way soon. Though we do not have a release date or price information for the expected Galaxy A32 5G, we have first official images of the phone (renders were seen previously also), which give out a simple Samsung style slate on the front but with an interesting camera layout on the reverse side.

According to the information and images leaked via WinFuture, the Galaxy A32 will be the most affordable 5G-enabled smartphone from the company. The most exciting part about the phone, as mentioned, is the back panel where the difference is evident.

Samsung has chosen to do away with a camera module wherein the sensors are placed. Instead, the four cameras with LED flash will sit independently on the plastic back. This portfolio of lenses will be topped by a 48MP sensor accompanied by ultra-wide-angle, macro, and depth sensor.

That’s the only stark difference, otherwise, the Galaxy A32, to roll out in four colors, is reminiscent of the Samsung phones launched previously. It comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display with relatively thick bezels, especially at the chin. Interestingly, the phone features a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC.

Albeit being a 5G phone, the Galaxy A32 will also roll out as a 4G version in certain markets to lower the handset costs further. Information on other specifications and features are scarce at the moment but we assume more information to follow soon after the Galaxy Unpacked event later this week.