The Samsung Galaxy A series phones may be delayed a bit. The chip shortage isn’t the only reason. Apparently, there is an in issue in procurement of some parts. We’re still hoping things will improve but even if there is a delay, we’ll understand given the pandemic isn’t over yet. The last Galaxy A device we featured was the Samsung Galaxy A21s that was introduced with a bigger battery and 48MP quad rear camera system. It was released in India and Germany and more key markets.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G image renders appeared a few weeks ago ahead of launch. You can expect more related information will be revealed until the official launch. More visuals will surface but we’ll take things with a pinch of salt.

This time, we have renders for both the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Galaxy A22 4G. Well, they are basically the same with differences in connectivity. We know the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G phone will run on MediaTek processors and will feature an LCD screen and triple or quad rear cameras.

There is no official launch date provided but we know it will be soon. The device has reached a number of benchmarks already and has received a number of certifications from Geekbench, WiFi Alliance, and Google Play Console among others.

These early image renders tell us they look like previous Samsung Galaxy phones. The two look similar. Check out the waterdrop notch and square camera modules. The 4G model is slimmer at and is lighter at 8.5mm 185 grams. It features a quad camera setup (48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP) and a 13MP selfie shooter. The 5G variant only has three main cameras (48MP + 5MP + 2MP), weighs 205 grams, and is 9mm thick.

Color options are the same for both variants: Green, Purple, Black, and White. The 5G model comes with aside-mounted fingerprint sensor. When it comes to the display, the 4G is said to come with an 6.4-inch HD+ AMOLED screen with 60Hz while the 5G version will use LCD. Both units use a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

The 4G phone will use MediaTek Helio G80 processor but expect memory and RAM variants will be different. The 5G device will run on MediaTek Dimensity 700–the same chipset used on the newly announced POCO M3 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 10 5G, and those Realme Q3 series phones announced last month.