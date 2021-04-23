When it comes to mid-range phones, Samsung is also one of the more prolific brands. It can introduce new smartphones left and right and in between premium flagship series offerings. While working on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the South Korean tech giant also has the Galaxy A line. Earlier this month, three models were introduced: the Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A32 5G, and the Galaxy A42 5G. The next one is said to be the Galaxy A22.

Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks) has just shared images of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. These are only CAD renders of the upcoming phone. You may say this looks like an ordinary Samsung phone but this one looks different from the earlier renders.

The images now come with a rounded sqaure camera module with three cameras plus an LED flash. Instead of the earlier four lenses (48MP + 8MP ultrawide + a pair of 2MP sensors), there are only three.

Looking at the concept images, we see a waterdrop notch. Obviously, that is for the selfie camera which is said to come with 13 megapixels. The display will be 6.5-inches as per our source. The bezels are obvious so we can’t consider this as bezel-less.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G comes equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, microphone, and speaker on the bottom edge. At the top edge is another mic. The right edge is where the volume buttons and power button/fingerprint sensor are located.

We’re not sure what processor this will run. Maybe a Dimensity chipset just like what is used on the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. We’re also looking at a June release.