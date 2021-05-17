A few days ago, we mentioned the POCO M3 Pro 5G would be launching soon. The smartphone was said to be powered by a Dimensity 700 processor. The Pro variant follows the POCO M3 that was made official last November 2020 with a 48MP triple camera system and a 6000mAh battery. The Xiaomi sub-brand which is now a standalone company has just announced the higher-specced version of the POCO M3 with more speed so you can do more.

The POCO M3 Pro 5G is comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It has a large 6.5-inch FHD+ DotDisplay with DynamicSwitch. The display offers a more flexible viewing experience as described.

As promised, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 is the chipset of choice of POCO for the new Android phone. If you may remember, it was launched more than six months ago for mass-market smartphones. It’s the same processor used on the Realme Q3, Realme Q3i, Realme Q3 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 10 5G.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC delivers 5G connectivity so we’re adding the POCO M3 Pro 5G to the list of 5G phones available in the market. As described, it’s a 7nm high-performance processor that delivers more efficiency and power. The processor offers more speed for all your entertainment needs whether for media streaming, instant messaging, web browsing, or mobile gaming.

POCO M3 Pro 5G Specs

Here’s a review of the complete specs and features: 6.5-inch IPS LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage, and 4GB or 6GB RAM. When it comes to imaging, there is an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The triple rear camera system consists of a 48MP wide camera with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF, 2MP macro (f/2.4), and 2MP depth (f/2.4). There’s also HDR, panorama, Dual-LED dual-tone flash. The phone can do 4K video recording @30fps or 1080p @30/60/120fps. The smartphone runs on Android 11 topped by MIUI 12.