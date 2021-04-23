The month of April started with Realme introducing the Realme GT Neo. It followed the Realme 8 series that made an impression with its 108MP camera and affordable pricing. Today, we’re learning about new smartphones under Q line. The Realme Q3, Realme Q3i, and Realme Q3 Pro 5G have just been unveiled in China and we can expected they will also be available in other key markets in the coming months. All three phones already come with 5G support.

Realme Q3 Pro 5G

The Realme Q3 Pro starts at CNY 1,600 ($245). That is the most expensive among the three but still affordable compared to those from other OEMs. It runs on 6nm Dimensity 1100 processor with quad Cortex-A78 cores, four A55s, and 9-core Mali-G77 GPU. The 9-core Mali-G77 GPU can allow the phone to reach up to 4.67 Gbps of mobile Internet speed.

There is also a Realme Q3 that runs on Snapdragon 750G. The Realme Q3i is powered by Dimensity 700. They already run on Android 11 out of the box but topped with Realme UI 2.0.

Realme Q3 5G

The Realme Q3 5G uses Snapdragon. It also has a vapor chamber and can reach 3.7 Gbps download speed. It comes equipped with a 6.5-inch screen with lower 180 Hz touch sampling rate but the same 120 Hz refresh rate. There is no on-display fingerprint reader but is embedded on the side power button. It boasts 96% coverage of NTSC color gamut and 600 nits of peak brightness.

Let’s take a look at the specs of the Realme Q3 Pro: 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, 1080p+ resolution, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, 120 Hz refresh rate, full DCI-P3 color space coverage, and an on-screen fingerprint reader. Realme said there is a vapor chamber that makes the chip run cool by 15ºC cooler. Other features include 128 or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, 8GB of ram, triple rear camera (64MP + 8MP ultra wide-angle + 2MP macro). There is also a 16MP selfie camera.

When it comes to audio, the Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio are offered by the stereo speakers. Realme has kept the still useful 3.5 mm headphone jack. Battery capacity is 4500mAh with 30W fast charging. It’s priced at CNY 1,600 which is about $246. Color options are as follows: Firefly, Electric Blue, and Gravity Black.

The camera system is composed of an 8MP primary with 4K video + 8MP ultra wide + macro module plus the 16MP front-facing camera. You can now pre-order for the Realme Q3 Pro in China via JD, Realme.com, and most retailers in the country. Pre-order for the Realme Q3i has begun only today.

Realme Q3i

The Realme Q3i 5G is most affordable at CNY 1,000 ($155). It only runs on Dimensity 700 chipset (7 nm) and can reach 2.77 Gbps download speed peak. It offers a 6.5-inch LCD screen with 1080p+ resolution and lower 90 Hz refresh rate and the same 180 Hz touch sampling rate. Other specs ready: 48MP main camera + B&W depth sensor + camera shooter, 5000 mAh battery, 4GB or 6GB RAM, 128GB storage that is expandable (1TB max) via a microSD card slot.