Samsung is believed to be making major changes in its business strategy. Nothing is officially announced or confirmed yet but there have been talks the South Korean tech giant will launch a Galaxy A with premium specs. The Galaxy A is only mid-range so implementing high-end features may mean it’s copying what top Chinese OEMs are doing–launch affordable phones with almost premium specs. We mentioned yesterday of a Galaxy A running on Snapdragon 845 processor so it seems the company is going that direction.

There is also the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro which is said to feature four cameras at the back. That many cameras may require a more powerful processor so we won’t be surprised if it will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Samsung has the Galaxy A and Galaxy J series but we heard the ‘J’ phones will be gone. The Galaxy J will mainly be integrated with the Galaxy A since they are almost similar–low-end, mid-range, budget-friendly, and affordable. The mid-range category may soon have those “premium” models as a new sales technique.

The Galaxy A is more semi-premium. It is said to further expand with the entry of the Snapdragon 845 or the equivalent Exynos SoC. The first Galaxy A phone with such premium processor may still be affordable because other features won’t be as advanced.

There is a possibility the Galaxy M line will remain but now as the low-cost product series. There’s the Galaxy ON series but that’s exclusive to China and Korea only.

