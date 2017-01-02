Samsung has just introduced the previously rumored Galaxy A series phones: the Galaxy A7, Galaxy A5, and Galaxy A3. These new smartphones are the first models unveiled by the South Korean tech giant for this year. As we mentioned last week, Samsung has made the official announcement in Malaysia in a special tech event. As described, these three promise convenience, impressive convenience, and beautiful design. All three units boast of a premium metal frame form plus a 3D glass back cover.

Each phone model comes in four color options: Gold Sand, Peach Cloud, Blue Mist, and Black Sky. When it comes to imaging, the phones come with 16MP rear cameras, accurate autofocus, and simplified UX. The Galaxy A series is also now IP68 water- and dust-resistance. They also allow microSD support for up to 256GB of expanded storage, Fast Charge, reversible USB Type-C port, Always on Display. There’s also the NFC that allows Samsung Pay as a mobile payment service.

New Galaxy A series smartphones will be out in Russia this January. Other key markets will soon follow.

Samsung Galaxy A Key Specs:

• OS: Android 6.0.16 Marshmallow

• Processor: 1.9GHz Octa Core (Galaxy A7 and A5), 1.6GHz Octa Core Galaxy (Galaxy A3)

• Display: 5.7-inch FHD Super AMOLED (Galaxy A7); 5.2-inch FHD Super AMOLED (Galaxy A5); 4.7” HD Super AMOLED (Galaxy A3)

• Dimensions: 156.8 x 77.6 x 7.9mm (A7); 146.1 x 71.4 x 7.9mm (A5); 135.4 x 66.2 x 7.9mm (A3)

• Battery: 3,600mAh and Fast Charging (A7); 3,000mAh,

Fast Charging (A5), 2,350mAh (A3)

• RAM: 3GB (A7 and A5); 2GB RAM (A3);

• Storage: 32GB (expandable)

• Cam: 16MP rear; 13MP(A3)

• Cam: 16MP primary; 8MP(A3)

• Connectivity: LTE Cat 6, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C

SOURCE: Samsung