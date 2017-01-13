Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy A Series at the recently concluded CES 2017 in Las Vegas. The 2017 models of the Galaxy A line was also unveiled in Malaysia last week after being leaked early. We know it will be available soon in Malaysia but we didn’t expect it will be ready soon in Russia. According to a Russian website, the phones are now on sale in the country through several retailers.

Before the Samsung Galaxy S8 is unveiled, the South Korean tech giant announced the new Galaxy A phones. These are mid-range devices that have received an IP68 rating which means they can survive being underwater for some time.

If you may notice, these smartphones that differ in display size look similar to the Galaxy S7. Specs-wise, they come with 16MP cameras, microSD card slots for storage expansion, and standard connectivity options such as LTE, NFC, WiFi, and Bluetooth.

The Galaxy A3 boasts of a Samsung Exynos 7870 processor, 16GB onboard storage, 2GB RAM, microSD card slot, 13MP rear cam, 8MP front-facing camera, 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, and a 4.7-inch Super AMOLED screen. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A5 offers a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED screen, Samsung Exyos 7880 Octacore processor, 32GB onboard storage, 3GB RAM, 16MP front and rear cameras, LTE, NFC, WiFi, and Bluetooth connectivity. As for the Galaxy A7, it boasts of a 1.9GHz Octa Core processor, 5.7-inch FHD Super AMOLED, 3600mAh battery and Fast Charging technology, 3GB RAM, 32GB expandable storage, and 16MP rear/primary cameras.

Pricing starts at 22,990 rubles ($386) for the Galaxy A3. The Galaxy A5 costs 27,990 rubles which is about $470 while the Galaxy A7 is more expensive at 32,990 rubles which is around $555 in the US.

