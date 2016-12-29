Samsung is confirmed to be unveiling the new Galaxy A Series phones. Invites are being sent out to members of the press for a tech event happening on January 5, Thursday. It’s not a CES launch but rather a regional one to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. So it’s going to be specific for that country so we’re guessing Samsung is focusing on mid-range devices before the next premium flagship smartphone is unleashed.

The Samsung Galaxy A phone seems to be being marketed as ideal for the active users. Those are people who live a fit and healthy lifestyle or are always on-the-go. The phone could be waterproof based on the teaser released yesterday.

We’re expecting two models will be revealed: the Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A3. We’ve gathered some information about the 2017 Galaxy A phones, at least, the ones that will be released in Germany. The Galaxy A5 is said to feature rounded edges, metal frame, a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED display, Samsung Exyos 7880 Octacore processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, 16MP front and rear cameras, WiFi, LTE, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity.

As for the Galaxy A3, the phone is said to run a Samsung Exynos 7870 processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB internal flash memory. There’s also a microSD card slot for storage expansion, 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, 4.7-inch Super AMOLED screen, and the standard connectivity options (NFC, LTE, WiFi, and Bluetooth) When it comes to imaging, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera and a 13MP rear cam.

The Galaxy A phones may be ready in Black, Blue, Pink, and Gold. Pricing could be 379 euros for the Galaxy A3 and 479 euros for the A5 ($396 and $500, respectively).

