The first time we sighted a Galaxy A9 was in November 2015 when the smartphone appeared on Geekbench. It was then made official in China the following month. A Pro variant then broke cover in China with upgraded RAM, Android Marshmallow, and a 5000mAh battery. The Malaysian and international variants were released as well. We haven’t heard anything related since then until back in June when the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star was made official. And now here’s a new variant: the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro.

An image of the Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro was posted on Samsung’s Instagram site as a teaser for the October 11 event. The A9 Star Pro will be revealed and if you may remember, this has something to do with the ‘4X fun’ we mentioned before.

That’s four cameras at the back. And oh, three colors: Black, Blue Gradient, and Pink Gradient.

The idea of a quad camera is nothing new but we have a feeling the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro will be a taste of the Galaxy S10 with triple cameras. We’ll get to see the new Galaxy A9 next month just a couple of days after the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are revealed.

What do you think about the Galaxy A9 Star Pro? Are the four cameras too much?

SOURCE: AllAboutSamsung