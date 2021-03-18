More Samsung Galaxy phones will be introduced for the rest of the year. Of course, that is expected from the top mobile OEM. There may be some changes in release schedules. Some may be revealed earlier while some may be delayed. Some may even be cancelled this year because of chip supply shortage from the US. The tech giant is working out on a product roadmap for the rest of the year. Evan Blass has shared information that tells us when the next mid-rangers will be unveiled.

Samsung has just announced new Galaxy A phones: the Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, and the Galaxy A72. Some of these have 5G variants. Next month, Samsung is expected to launch a Galaxy Chromebook. Obviously, it will run on Chrome OS. Galaxy Book laptops powered by Windows will also be announced.

On April 14, Samsung will “Unpack” the new Galaxy notebooks that will also be part of the Galaxy ecosystem. The company will rest in May but sometime in June, we may see the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite. The latter will be similar to the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and the Galaxy Tab S5e as the watered-down version of their flagships.

In July, more Galaxy A phones will be added to the list. There will be the Galaxy A22 and possibly a Galaxy A22 5G variant. A Galaxy A82 5G may also be announced with a dual-use camera module.

Now, for that discussion whether the Galaxy Note 21 will be launching or not, we only see a Galaxy S21 FE coming August 19. The Galaxy Note series isn’t listed but there is no Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip mentioned either.