Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched last year as a viable offering for people who wanted the big screen but had a constrained budget. It had most of what the big brother Galaxy Tab S6 had in a toned-down offering but unfortunately didn’t come with the Samsung DeX. That is set to change now with Samsung silently pushing the One UI 3.1 update along with the tagged DeX support to allow Galaxy Tab S6 Lite users to optimally connect it to the big screen and use it as a portable desktop.

The update now means a more productive use of the S Pen, external keyboard, mouse or when an external screen connection is made. This useful feature even came to the Galaxy Tab S4, but the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was denied of it initially. Although the feature might not work as seamlessly on the mid-range tablet as compared to the premium Galaxy Tab S6, still users who desperately missed the feature are in good luck now.

The One UI 3.1 update is rolling out currently only in France and Bolivia for the LTE versions of the tablet. The rollout for other regions will come in the coming weeks – do keep an eye for it. The DeX support will not be explicitly mentioned in the update but it will be there.

Other important inclusions in the One UI 3.1 update include the March 2021 security patches and the much-awaited Android 11 OS upgrade. All this will bring a smile to the Galaxy S6 Lite user’s face, and for those who die to use the big screen real estate, DeX will make them doubly happy.