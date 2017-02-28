We heard about the Samsung Flow ecosystem yesterday that it will be found in the new Galaxy Book. It’s not a new feature. It’s been available since 2014 when we first introduced it to work across devices. Last week, we noted it would be ready for all Windows 10 devices. It’s coming to more devices aside from the Galaxy Book, Galaxy Tab S3, and Galaxy TabPro S. Some of the latest Galaxy smartphones will also receive the updated Samsung Flow app when it rolls out this April.

Samsung Flow used to be just limited to some Galaxy phones. Now, you can add more devices so you can enjoy a more connected lifestyle, work, and home life. Feel free to manage messages and data across your Galaxy devices whether a smartphone, table, or laptop. Samsung Flow synchronizes everything so you can access your data on most of your gadgets. You can transfer content easily and browse continually between your phone or tablet. You can also connect your phone to a tablet via mobile hotspot.

Samsung Flow app will get a major update that will make it available for more people using smartphones, PCs, or Windows 10 tablets. It’s very easy to use. Pair the devices by activating the app on both devices. Follow the on-screen prompts, register a PIN, and scan fingerprint.

Doing these steps will ensure privacy and security. Some of the app’s many advantages include data transfers, easy alerts, message management, and quick and direct response.

SOURCE: Samsung