If you own a Samsung Galaxy TabPro S, then you probably have the Samsung Flow app which allows you to unlock your tablet through a compatible Galaxy smartphone with a fingerprint sensor. Well, if you didn’t know about it before, now you do. But the good news extends not only to the TabPro S users but all other Windows 10 devices, even the non-Samsung ones. This is because the Korean OEM has officially announced that Samsung Flow will soon be available for Windows 10 devices.

The app was actually launched two years ago but was only exclusive for the Samsung Galaxy TabPro S, a Windows-based tablet. It allowed you to pair the device with a compatible Galaxy smartphone, particularly one that has a fingerprint sensor. Once you’ve paired the two, you only need to tap the phone to your tablet and use the sensor of the former to unlock the latter.

When the next Windows 10 update comes along, the Samsung Flow app will be available for other devices running on the platform, even if they’re not Samsung at all. Okay, technically it wasn’t an official announcement but was an official (hopefully) reply to a costumer query. So unless it was an unauthorized reply, I guess we’re all set to wait for that update, if you’re a Windows 10 user.

Aside from the unlocking feature through fingerprint authentication, you can also check your smartphone notifications and reply to them from the tablet or PC. It’s also easier to transfer content and share app activity as well between your two devices. Let’s just wait for the schedule of when Samsung Flow will be available for all Windows 10 device, although they did give an estimate of

VIA: SAM Mobile