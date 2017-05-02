Samsung decided to remove the home button from this year’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. It’s a good decision that allowed the Infinity Display to become a reality. It’s not exactly bezel-less but the display is definitely more spacious. This is the first time that the South Korean tech giant didn’t add a little button on the front but as with any other other mobile device, Samsung tried to put it on the design table.

According to one patent in the Europe filed by the company, Samsung did consider a home button. This is not the first time we learned of Samsung’s early S8 plans. If you may remember, those prototype images that appeared before showed a dual cam setup.

This patent was recently shared also showing off a missing fingerprint scanner at the back. We find it interesting that the patent was published on April 28 after being registered only on April 7, 2017. We’re assuming that Samsung wanted to make sure that nobody would beat them to the design even if they won’t really use the idea.

Now we’re certain that Samsung did the right thing to put the fingerprint scanner at the back and totally remove the physical home button. Glad that it didn’t even reach the prototype stage. What do you think of this early design?

VIA: Galaxy Club