Xiaomi recently introduced a new Redmi Note model–the Redmi Note 9S. This is an obvious follow-up to the Redmi Note 8 series that launched in August last year. The Redmi Note 9S is a new mid-range Android smartphone offering but can very well compete with some premium phones. The Redmi Note phones have always been known for their almost flagship features and specs like a symmetrical design, long battery life, and impressive camera performance but still at an affordable price.

The new phone by Xiaomi boasts a notch-free front 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with 91% screen-to-body ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection (front and back). There is a punch-hole selfie camera but no on-screen fingerprint sensor–just on the side. Like the Huawei Mate X and Vivo V17 Pro, the Redmi Note 9S comes with a TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. This means the screen won’t stress your eyes even after a long-time use. It also offers HDR10 and maximum of 450 nits brightness.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S runs on a 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core mobile processor (8nm process tech), Adreno 618 GPU, and either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Other specs include 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, microSD card for memory expansion, IR blaster, and 3.5mm audio jack. A large 5020 mAh battery keeps the phone going for a long-time with 18W fast charging tech.

When it comes to imaging, there is a quad rear camera system that consists of the following: 48MP primary cam with f/1.8 aperture + 8MP ultrawide with f/2.2 + 5MP macro lens + 2MP depth-sensing camera. The selfie camera offers 16 megapixels with f/2.5 aperture. It makes an impression as it can capture 120fps slow-motion videos.

Redmi Note 9S also comes with a Z-axis linear vibration motor, AI technology, and power-efficiency tech improvements. Color options include Glacier White, Aurora Blue, and Interstellar Grey. The phone is essentially one and the same as the Redmi Note 9 Pro announced in India a couple of weeks ago. It’s actually the global version that will be sold in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore. Wait for specific pricing and availability to be announced.