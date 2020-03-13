The Redmi sub-brand has just launched two new smartphones: the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. These two are follow-up models to the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro. Xiaomi has a strong presence in India so it will only continue to release new phones. The latest are mid-range phones that are powerful enough even with decent specs. The new Redmi Note series models now include NavIC which is the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System. The two phones are localized for the country since the nav system has been developed indigenously.

Following the success of the Redmi Note 8 series as the No. 1 Quad Camera smartphone in India last year, the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Pro Max are also anticipated to exceed expectations. Xiaomi teamed up with ISRO so they can add the navigation system to the Redmi phones. This will mainly benefit the Mi fans who frequently use the NavIC.

Xiaomi has promised “the best specs with the highest quality at honest pricing” and these two new phones are perfect examples. They basically are the same with similar specs and features from the 6.67-inch FHD+ DotDisplay, 20:9 cinematic screen, 2.3GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, Adreno 618 with Snapdragon Elite Gaming, 2×2 MIMO WiFi, and Z-Axis Linear Vibration Motor. Both phones also come with triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 covering the front, back, and the rear camera. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the side.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes equipped with 4GB or 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, and 2+1 SIM slot (expandable memory up to 512GB). There are four rear cameras: 48MP main with PDAF and Super Stabilization, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 5MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. There is a 16MP on-screen selfie camera, USB Type-C connectivity, and a 5020mAh battery.

As for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, this one has more pro camera specs: Quad camera array with PDAF and Super Stabilization (64MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide sensor + 5MP macro sensor + 2MP depth sensor). There is a 32MP in-display selfie camera plus the same 5020mAh battery but with a 33W charger instead of an 18W charger.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro will be more affordable at INR 12,999 ($175) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and INR 15,999 ($215) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The phones will be available beginning March 17 on mi.com, Mi Studios, Mi Homes, and Amazon India.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/28GB will cost INR 14,999 ($202), INR 16,999 ($228), and INR 18,999 ($255). Color options for the Max variant are as follows: Interstellar Black, Aurora Blue and Glacier White. The Max will be sold starting March 25.